Saturday, January 21, 2023

Ukrainian intelligence: 'Invasion from Belarus' part of Russia’s psy-ops

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 21, 2023 6:48 pm
Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s military intelligence, said on Jan. 21 that there was currently “no threat from Belarus of a full-scale ground operation, its participation on the side of Russia.”

Yusov said the topic was part of Russia’s informational and psychological strategy against Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War forecasted on Jan. 20 that Russia’s attack on Ukraine from Belarus could be more plausible at the end of 2023.

“There are no observed indicators that Russian forces in Belarus have the command and control structures necessary for the winter or spring 2023 attack against Ukraine about which Ukraine issued warnings in late 2022,” the ISW wrote.

Since the launch of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, Belarus has participated in Russia’s aggression by letting Russian troops use its territory to attack Ukraine.

However, Belarusian troops have not been sent to Ukraine yet.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
