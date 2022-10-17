Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukrainian forces destroy 3 ammunition depots in southern Ukraine

October 7, 2022 5:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported that Ukrainian forces also killed 105 Russian troops and destroyed eight tanks, 18 Msta-S and Msta-B howitzers, one Pion self-propelled artillery, one 152 mm gun-howitzer, four mortars, and 15 armored vehicles.

Ukrainian forces also downed six Orlan-10 UAVs, three Shahed-136 drones, and one Mohajer-6 drone on Oct. 6, the command reported.

