Ukrainian forces destroy 3 ammunition depots in southern Ukraine

Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported that Ukrainian forces also killed 105 Russian troops and destroyed eight tanks, 18 Msta-S and Msta-B howitzers, one Pion self-propelled artillery, one 152 mm gun-howitzer, four mortars, and 15 armored vehicles.

Ukrainian forces also downed six Orlan-10 UAVs, three Shahed-136 drones, and one Mohajer-6 drone on Oct. 6, the command reported.