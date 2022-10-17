Ukrainian finance minister to chair World Bank, IMF Board of Governors in 2023
October 14, 2022 10:51 pm
Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko’s unanimous election is the first since Ukraine’s 30-year membership in the World Bank and the IMF.
