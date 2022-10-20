Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine's military strikes Russian air defense in south

October 20, 2022 2:41 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Armed Forces conducted six strikes on Russian Buk, Tor, and Pantsir surface-to-air missile systems in Ukraine's south, the Southern Operational Command reported on Oct. 19. 

