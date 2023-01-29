Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 29, 2023

Ukraine’s military repels 16 Russian attacks in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 29, 2023 7:25 am
In a morning update on Jan. 29, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said that Ukrainian forces had repelled 16 Russian assaults in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

According to the General Staff, Ukraine's military repelled Russian attacks near Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Sil, Blahodatne, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Mar’nka, Pobieda, and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast. 

Ukrainian forces also hit two Russian control points, two air defense concentration areas, six temporary bases of Russian troops, an ammunition depot, and an electronic warfare (EW) system.

The General Staff also reported that the Russian army launched one missile, 32 airstrikes, and over 65 MLRS attacks against Ukraine on Jan. 28. 

