Ukraine’s military says Antonivsky bridge near occupied Kherson unusable by Russian military
September 13, 2022 2:53 am
Ukraine's Southern Operational Command also reported that Ukraine's forces destroyed one tank, five 152 mm gun-howitzers, including one Msta-B and one Msta-S howitzer, and 12 units of armored vehicles, among other Russian military equipment. As a result, 59 Russian troops were killed, the command said.
