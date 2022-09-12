Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, September 12, 2022

externalUkraine’s military says Antonivsky bridge near occupied Kherson unusable by Russian military

This item is part of our running news digest

September 13, 2022 2:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command also reported that Ukraine's forces destroyed one tank, five 152 mm gun-howitzers, including one Msta-B and one Msta-S howitzer, and 12 units of armored vehicles, among other Russian military equipment. As a result, 59 Russian troops were killed, the command said. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok