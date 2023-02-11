Ukraine sent 80 first responders to Turkey

Ukraine sent 80 emergency workers and 16 pieces of engineering equipment to assist Turkey in clearing the rubble after two devastating earthquakes hit the country, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, the spokesman of the State Emergency Service, said on Feb. 11.

Ukraine also brought in 10 canine units to help find survivors, Khorunzhyi said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree on Feb. 7 ordering to send humanitarian aid to Turkey to help “overcome the consequences” of the devastating earthquakes.

Two powerful quakes at magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5 struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.

The earthquakes have killed at least 24,000 people, CNN reported.

Earlier on Feb. 6, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine would send several dozen emergency workers to Turkey, adding that this amount of Ukrainian rescue personnel will permit Ukraine to aid Turkey without “harming the capabilities of rescue services in Ukraine.”

Five Ukrainian citizens could still be trapped under the rubble in Turkey, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Feb. 9. One citizen was hospitalized, according to Nikolenko.

