Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, February 11, 2023

Ukraine sent 80 first responders to Turkey

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 11, 2023 4:38 pm
Share

Ukraine sent 80 emergency workers and 16 pieces of engineering equipment to assist Turkey in clearing the rubble after two devastating earthquakes hit the country, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, the spokesman of the State Emergency Service, said on Feb. 11.

Ukraine also brought in 10 canine units to help find survivors, Khorunzhyi said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree on Feb. 7 ordering to send humanitarian aid to Turkey to help “overcome the consequences” of the devastating earthquakes.

Two powerful quakes at magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5 struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.

The earthquakes have killed at least 24,000 people, CNN reported.

Earlier on Feb. 6, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine would send several dozen emergency workers to Turkey, adding that this amount of Ukrainian rescue personnel will permit Ukraine to aid Turkey without “harming the capabilities of rescue services in Ukraine.”

Five Ukrainian citizens could still be trapped under the rubble in Turkey, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Feb. 9. One citizen was hospitalized, according to Nikolenko.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK