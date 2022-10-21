BBC: Ukraine seeks to extradite fugitive Security Service ex-general from Serbia

A spokesperson of the High Court in Serbia’s Nis city told BBC that Ukrainian authorities requested the extradition of Andriy Naumov, who used to head the department of internal security at Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU).

Naumov left Ukraine on Feb. 23, hours before Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation opened a case against Naumov on suspicion of treason. The investigators suspect he could have passed Chornobyl security systems information to Russia. On Apr. 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky stripped Naumov’s general rank for his failure to live up to his oath of allegiance.

The former top official was detained on suspicion of money laundering by Serbian border guards in June.