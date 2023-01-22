Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Ukraine reportedly launched strike on former hospital housing Russian soldiers in occupied Luhansk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 22, 2023 5:32 pm
Ukrainian forces launched a strike on the building of the hospital of a former machine-building plant in Russian-occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk Oblast, Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate reported on Jan. 22.

Kadiivka is a city located some 50 kilometers south of Lysychansk, which was the last Ukrainain stronghold in the easternmost Luhansk Oblast until it fell to Russia in early July.

The Directorate said, citing its sources, that the former hospital was housing Russian soldiers, particularly those affiliated with Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya.

Russian-controlled militants in Luhansk Oblast admitted the Ukrainian attack on Kadiivka. In a Telegram statement, the militants said that Ukraine’s HIMARS strike on Jan. 21 destroyed the dispensary of the plant.  

Neither side said anything about the casualties in the attack.



We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

