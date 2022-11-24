Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, November 24, 2022

Ukraine retrieves 50 POWs from Russian captivity

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 24, 2022 5:14 pm
Share

Fifty Ukrainians were liberated in a prisoner exchange with Russia on Nov. 24, according to President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak.

Among the released prisoners of war were 19 defenders of Mariupol, including 12 who participated in the battle of Azovstal, 15 people that were taken prisoner at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, and seven from Zmiinyi Island.

Yermak didn't provide details on the prisoners Ukraine gave up in return.

During a previous exchange on Nov. 23, Ukraine retrieved 36 prisoners of war. Since March, over 1,000 civilians and military personnel held in Russian captivity have been brought back home.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK