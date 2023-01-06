Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Ukraine ranks 15th among world's strongest armies in Global Firepower index

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 6, 2023 10:19 am
Ukraine is ranked as the 15th strongest army in the world out of the 145 countries considered in the annual Global Firepower 2023 Military Strength Ranking. In the 2022 ranking, Ukraine took 22nd place.

The increase in ranking comes after “financial and material response from the West” to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the organization said.

Meanwhile, Russia maintained second place in the ranking. Global Firepower has highlighted that despite the quantitative power and material advantage, the Russian army had shown key limitations in training, supply and preparedness during the war. The publication added that China, currently No. 3, was "closing in" on Russia's spot.

“2023 will prove a critical year in the direction of the Russian-Ukrainian war,” Global Firepower added.

The world’s top five strongest armies, including to the ranking, are the U.S., Russia, China, India and the U.K.

