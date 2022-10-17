The Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate announced the reward on Oct. 16. Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, is a former Russian FSB agent and a key figure in the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine when he helped seize Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, in 2014. Girkin has also been found guilty of participating in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine, which killed 283 people. He has since been critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of mishandling Russia’s war effort.