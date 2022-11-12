Ukraine liberates near 3,000 square kilometers in one day in south
November 12, 2022 12:35 am
Ukraine's military liberated 3,000 square kilometers in Ukraine's south on Nov. 11, according to Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Operational Command.
