Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, November 13, 2022

Ukraine liberates Makiivka village in Luhansk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 13, 2022 8:52 pm
Share

The regional military administration reported that the settlement, located not far from Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, is now under Ukrainian control. Makiivka is 160 kilometers west of Russian-occupied Luhansk.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK