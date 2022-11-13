Ukraine liberates Makiivka village in Luhansk Oblast
November 13, 2022 8:52 pm
The regional military administration reported that the settlement, located not far from Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, is now under Ukrainian control. Makiivka is 160 kilometers west of Russian-occupied Luhansk.
