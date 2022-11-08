Ukraine hits 17 concentrations of Russian troops, 5 command posts in east

Over the last 24 hours, Ukraine's military repelled Russian attacks, struck 17 areas with Russian troops and military equipment, five command posts, and a Russian ammunition depot in Luhans, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said.

The Russian troops were based in Krasnohorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Maryinka, Pavlivka, Vodyane, and Mayorsk in the Donetsk Oblast and Belohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, the General Staff said.