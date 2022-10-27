Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine downs 19 kamikaze drones in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia oblasts

October 27, 2022 3:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Air Force reported that within two hours on Oct. 26, air defense forces shot down 17 Iranian-made kamikaze drones, while two more Shahed-136 drones were downed by other units of the defense forces.

