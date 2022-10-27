Ukraine downs 19 kamikaze drones in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia oblasts
October 27, 2022 3:45 am
The Air Force reported that within two hours on Oct. 26, air defense forces shot down 17 Iranian-made kamikaze drones, while two more Shahed-136 drones were downed by other units of the defense forces.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.