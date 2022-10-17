Ukraine crowdfunds over $5.7 million within 8 hours of 'revenge' fundraising
October 10, 2022 7:16 pm
Following Russia's multiple missile strikes on major Ukrainian cities on Oct. 10, comedian, politician, and volunteer Serhiy Prytula and activist Serhii Sternenko have organized a "revenge" crowdfunding campaign to buy Ukrainian-made RAM ІІ kamikaze drones for the army.
They have raised over Hr 206 million ($5.7 million) about eight hours after the campaign was launched.
