Ukraine crowdfunds over $5.7 million within 8 hours of 'revenge' fundraising

October 10, 2022 7:16 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Following Russia's multiple missile strikes on major Ukrainian cities on Oct. 10, comedian, politician, and volunteer Serhiy Prytula and activist Serhii Sternenko have organized a "revenge" crowdfunding campaign to buy Ukrainian-made RAM ІІ kamikaze drones for the army. 

They have raised over Hr 206 million ($5.7 million) about eight hours after the campaign was launched.

