Saturday, December 24, 2022

UK prime minister says UK 'will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 28, 2022 1:15 am
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street for Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on Nov. 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will vow on Nov. 28 in his first major foreign policy speech to maintain or increase the U.K.'s military aid to Ukraine next year, Reuters reports, citing an extract of the speech released by his office. 

In the extract, Sunak mentions no change in policy toward Ukraine from his two predecessors. 

"We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will maintain or increase our military aid next year. And we will provide new support for air defense," he said.

The U.K. Parliament said in a research briefing from Nov. 9 that the U.K. is the second largest donor of military assistance to Ukraine after the United States, already haven committed 2.3 billion pounds. 

The country is also hosting a training program for Ukrainian soldiers to train 10,000 new and existing Ukrainian personnel within 120 days, the briefing said.


  

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

