UK Intelligence: Russia will likely fail to capture entire Donetsk Oblast due to its 'maximalist objectives' in Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 15, 2022 10:32 am
The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 15 in its intelligence briefing that despite the unlikelihood of Russia occupying the whole region, Russian media reported earlier that Kremlin proxies are planning to announce a staged referendum in the occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast to "legitimize" Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories.