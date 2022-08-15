Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Intelligence: Russia will likely fail to capture entire Donetsk Oblast due to its 'maximalist objectives' in Ukraine.

August 15, 2022 10:32 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 15 in its intelligence briefing that despite the unlikelihood of Russia occupying the whole region, Russian media reported earlier that Kremlin proxies are planning to announce a staged referendum in the occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast to "legitimize" Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories.

