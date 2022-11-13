Support us
Sunday, November 13, 2022

UK defense official: It's for Ukraine to decide when, how to negotiate

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 13, 2022 3:00 pm
The U.K. has always supported President Volodymyr Zelensky and Britain's job was to support Ukraine politically, diplomatically and militarily, according to Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, British chief of the defense staff.

Radakin also said Russia is losing the war in Ukraine and that it's for Ukraine to decide when and how to negotiate.

"We've got to be respectful – and acknowledge that it's Zelensky who's going to determine for his nation when is the right negotiating point," Radakin said.

