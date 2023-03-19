Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Sunday, March 19, 2023

UK Defense Ministry: Russia tacitly acknowledges its forces are unlikely to seize Zaporizhzhia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 19, 2023 1:09 pm
Russia's decision to make Melitopol the "temporary" capital of the illegal occupation administration in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast may indicate that Russian forces are highly unlikely to seize planned major objectives, including the city of Zaporizhzhia, in the near future, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its daily update on March 19.

Melitopol was declared the temporary capital in early March, and Russia has never occupied the city of Zaporizhzhia, the capital of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast and a major industrial center in southeastern Ukraine. 

Zaporizhzhia is among the four oblasts Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed after sham referendums in September 2022. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

