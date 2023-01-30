Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, January 30, 2023

UK Defense Ministry: Russia doesn't rule out another wave of mobilization

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 30, 2023 1:21 pm
Share

Russian authorities don't exclude the possibility of conducting another wave of call-ups under the so-called partial mobilization campaign, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Jan. 30.

"The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine while minimizing domestic dissent," reads the report. 

According to late January media reports, cited by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russian border guards prevented Kyrgyz labor migrants with dual citizenship from leaving Russia, telling them their names were on mobilization lists.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Jan. 23 that the decree on "partial mobilization" was still in force, claiming it remains necessary for "other military tasks."

Ukraine's military intelligence reported on Jan. 7 that Russia plans to launch a new wave of mobilization of 500,000 conscripts for the war against Ukraine.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier claimed that the mobilization for the war against Ukraine had finished. Putin announced a "partial mobilization" of 300,000 men on Sept. 21.

But according to reports by Ukraine's General Staff and the Institute for the Study of War, the Kremlin had continued mobilization covertly. Estonia's intelligence chief Margo Grosberg said on Jan. 6 that mobilization in Russia had never actually stopped.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK