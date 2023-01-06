Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, January 6, 2023

Estonian intelligence: Russia never stopped mobilization drive

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 6, 2023 6:22 pm
Share

Estonia's Intelligence Chief Margo Grosberg believes that Russia is about to announce a new mobilization drive after the Jan. 7 Orthodox Christmas holiday. However, Grosberg said that since the first wave in the fall, mobilization in Russia has never actually stopped.

About 300,000 Russian men have already been conscripted and are already being deployed to the front lines. If the second wave sees comparable results, the new conscripts should arrive in Ukraine by March or April.

Grosberg added that the Kremlin's said order of a ceasefire over the Orthodox Christmas weekend is most likely a psychological operation. Both Kyiv and the West met Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer with skepticism, seeing it as an opportunity for Russia to regroup.

Russia's mobilization drive was chaotic and unpopular, with hundreds of thousands of men fleeing the country to escape it. Shortages of training, equipment, and morale will limit the effectiveness of conscripts on the battlefield, according to the Center for Defense Strategies, a Ukrainian think tank.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK