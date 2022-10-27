UK, British leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine.
October 27, 2022 11:25 pm
Newly appointed U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia’s attacks on Ukraine on Oct. 27, agreeing to continue supporting Ukraine and maintaining pressure on Putin through “robust sanctions,” the British government's press service reported.
