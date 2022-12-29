UK Ambassador to Ukraine: ‘Russia doesn't want peace. Russia wants subjugation of Ukraine’

British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said that “Russia does not want peace with Ukraine” as it launched yet another mass strike against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Dec. 29.

“Russia does not want peace with Ukraine. Russia wants the subjugation of Ukraine,” Simmons said in a Twitter post.

Simmons’s statement came a few hours after Russia unleashed its eighth mass bombardment targeting Kyiv and other large cities. Of the 69 missiles Russia had fired at Ukraine, the Air Force shot down 54, according to Chief Commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier that three people were wounded due to the attack in Kyiv, including a 14-year-old girl. All victims were hospitalized, he added.

As a result of the morning’s mass strike, “some damage” was inflicted on Ukraine’s power generation facilities and energy grid, according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Emergency power outages were rolled in the southern Odesa Oblast and the central Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, energy giant DTEK said. About 40% of Kyiv residents and 90% of Lviv residents in western Ukraine were cut off from electricity as of the morning, city mayors said.

