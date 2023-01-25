Training on Abrams tanks could begin in ‘weeks, not months’

The Pentagon will likely finalize a training plan for Ukrainian soldiers on M1 Abrams tanks in “weeks, not months,” John Kirby, the White House’s strategic communications coordinator for national security, told reporters on Jan. 25.

The U.S. announced the delivery of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine on Jan. 25.

It is the equivalent of “one Ukrainian battalion,” Biden said.

Training of Ukrainian soldiers will begin “as soon as possible,” he said, adding the delivery of the tanks could “take time.”

Ukraine’s request for tanks and long-range missiles has been front and center of Kyiv’s diplomatic requests over the last months amid a potential new Russian offensive.