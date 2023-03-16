Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Survey: 90% of Ukrainians have an overall positive view of US

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 20, 2023 3:29 pm
Share

Survey: 90% of Ukrainians have an overall positive view of USU.S. President Joe Biden (L) walks next to President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) in front of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on Feb. 20, 2023. (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

According to a survey released by the sociological group Rating on Feb. 20, 90% of Ukrainians have a positive attitude toward U.S. President Joe Biden. Furthermore, 92% of Ukrainians consider the U.S. friendly toward Ukraine.

Another survey conducted by Rating between Jan. 14-16 revealed that 87% of respondents would support Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The results also showed that 86% of Ukrainians would support the country becoming a member of NATO. 

According to the survey, EU and NATO membership support is "almost unanimous among representatives of all macroregions, age and wealth groups."

On Feb. 20, U.S. President Joe Biden visited Kyiv.

"One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands," Biden said.

The U.S. President pledged an additional $500 million aid package for Ukraine during his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky and praised the strength of Ukrainian resistance.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK