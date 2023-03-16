Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Survey: 90% of Ukrainians support launching strikes on Russian territory

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 24, 2023 2:22 pm
Share

According to a recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology in February 2023, 90% of Ukrainians believe it is necessary to launch strikes on Russian territory.

Thirty-eight percent of those surveyed believe that it is necessary to target military infrastructure, while 39% believe that targeting both military sites and energy infrastructure is necessary. 

Thirteen percent of those surveyed call for indiscriminate strikes on Russian territory, as Russia does to Ukraine. Seven percent of those surveyed were against launching retaliatory strikes against Russia, fearing escalation. 

The survey notes that the biggest support for launching strikes on Russian territory comes from the east of Ukraine, which has suffered the brunt of Russian attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK