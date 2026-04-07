Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu, who helped shape Ukrainian football, dies at 80

Mircea Lucescu, former head coach of Ukrainian football teams Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk, has died at the age of 80, Romanian media reported on April 7.

His death was confirmed by the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital, where he had been hospitalized in critical condition following a heart attack.

Five days before his death, he stepped down as head coach of Romania’s national team, a role he had held since 2024.

Lucescu is widely regarded as one of the most influential coaches in Ukrainian football history, spending over a decade at Shakhtar Donetsk, where he led the club to eight league titles and eight domestic cups, as well as European silverware, winning the UEFA Cup in 2009.

Head coach Mircea Lucescu of Shakhtar Donetsk lifts the trophy after the UEFA Cup final between Shakhtar Donetsk and Werder Bremen at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on May 20, 2009 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Etsuo Hara/Getty Images) Shakhtar's head coach Mircea Lucescu signs autograph during the opening of the FC Shakhtar Walk of Fame in Donetsk on May 8, 2011. (Alexander Khudoteply/AFP via Getty Images) Head coach of Shakhtar Donetsk, Mircea Lucescu, looks on during a match against FC Dynamo Kyiv in the Ukrainian Cup final at the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv on June 4, 2015. (Danil Shamkin/NurPhoto) (Photo by NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Mircea Lucescu and Dynamo Kyiv's winger Viktor Tsyhankov hold a press conference at Dynamo Kyiv's training ground on the outskirts of Kyiv on Oct. 19, 2020 on the eve of the UEFA Champions League match against Juventus. (Genya Savilov/ AFP via Getty Images)

He later coached Shakhtar's bitter rival, Dynamo Kyiv, where he continued to shape the country's football success, winning the Ukrainian Premier League, Ukrainian Cup, and Ukrainian Super Cup.

Before his coaching career, Lucescu was a Romanian international forward, earning around 90 caps and winning multiple league titles with Dinamo Bucharest.

Beyond Ukraine, his career spanned clubs and national teams across Europe, but his legacy remains especially tied to his long-standing impact on Ukrainian football and its international success.

Lucescu has won a total of 35 titles across a variety of European competitions, ending his career as the third most successful coach in football history.