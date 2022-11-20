Sumy Oblast goes one day without Russian shelling
November 20, 2022 2:36 am
No Russian shelling of Sumy Oblast was recorded over the last 24 hours, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said.
It was "one of the few days when silence reigned in the border regions of Sumy (Oblast)," he said.
The oblast has been under constant, near-daily shelling since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast with 264 mines and shells on Nov. 13.
