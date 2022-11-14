Governor: Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast with 264 mines, missiles, shells on Nov. 13.
November 14, 2022 3:45 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces targeted Shalyhyne, Znob-Novhorodske, Khotin, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, and Krasnopillia.
At least four houses were damaged due to Russian attacks, as well as three tractors and power lines, Zhyvytskyi said. No casualties were reported.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.