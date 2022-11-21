Support us
Monday, November 21, 2022

Stoltenberg: NATO needs to boost military production to continue supporting Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 21, 2022 1:41 pm
NATO has exhausted a significant part of its weapons and ammunition stockpiles and would need to step up production to help Ukraine for the “long haul,” the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CBC.

Stoltenberg added that NATO countries should also be ready to pay a price in the form of higher energy costs and other economic consequences to strengthen Ukraine’s defense.

“We have to remember that the price we pay is measured in money, and the price Ukraine is paying is measured in lives and blood, every day, and it’s our obligation to support them,” said Stoltenberg.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, NATO members have been providing consistent military assistance to Ukraine.

On Nov. 18, Ukraine’s main defense company Ukroboronprom said that Poland, the Czech Republic, France, Denmark, and other NATO countries would produce and develop heavy weapons and other military equipment jointly with Ukraine.

