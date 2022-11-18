Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, November 18, 2022

Ukroboronprom: Ukraine to produce weapons jointly with at least 6 NATO countries.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 18, 2022 10:07 pm
Share

Poland, the Czech Republic, France, Denmark, and other NATO countries will produce and develop heavy weapons and other military equipment jointly with Ukraine, Ukraine’s main defense company Ukroboronprom said on Nov. 18

Ukroboronprom said that they would produce ammunition, armored vehicles, and multiple rocket launchers. 

“For this, we are using both existing capacities and newly created ones in safe places,” the company added. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK