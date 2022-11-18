Ukroboronprom: Ukraine to produce weapons jointly with at least 6 NATO countries.
November 18, 2022 10:07 pm
Poland, the Czech Republic, France, Denmark, and other NATO countries will produce and develop heavy weapons and other military equipment jointly with Ukraine, Ukraine’s main defense company Ukroboronprom said on Nov. 18.
Ukroboronprom said that they would produce ammunition, armored vehicles, and multiple rocket launchers.
“For this, we are using both existing capacities and newly created ones in safe places,” the company added.
