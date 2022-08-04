State Border Service detained over 6,400 men of draft age trying to flee Ukraine since Feb. 24
August 4, 2022 5:57 am
The arrested individuals presented fake documents, hid in transport, and tried to bribe border guards, according to the Aug. 3 statement. At least 2,400 of them got arrested as they tried to go through the passport control to leave the country. Border guards refused to accept a total of Hr 3.5 million ($95,000) in bribes among the cases.
