externalState Border Service detained over 6,400 men of draft age trying to flee Ukraine since Feb. 24

This item is part of our running news digest

August 4, 2022 5:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The arrested individuals presented fake documents, hid in transport, and tried to bribe border guards, according to the Aug. 3 statement. At least 2,400 of them got arrested as they tried to go through the passport control to leave the country. Border guards refused to accept a total of Hr 3.5 million ($95,000) in bribes among the cases.

