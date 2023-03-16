Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Spanish Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 23, 2023 10:35 am
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 23, the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. 

"We will stand by Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe," he said

His trip comes after Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles confirmed on Feb. 22 that Spain will send six refurbished Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, adding that the goal is to have the tanks in Ukraine by the end of March or early April.

Fifty-five Ukrainian soldiers are in Spain to receive training on how to operate the tanks. 

Spain is part of a coalition which includes Germany, Poland, Norway, and Canada that has promised to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The US and the UK have also pledged tanks.




The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
