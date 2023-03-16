Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
Support us
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Spain to train Ukrainian soldiers on Leopard tanks starting this week

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 14, 2023 9:23 pm
Share

55 Ukrainian soldiers will depart to Spain by the end of the week for training on how to operate Leopard tanks, Spanish defense Minister Margarita Robles said in Brussels on Feb. 14.

Spain is part of a coalition which includes Germany, Poland, Norway, and Canada that has promised to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The US and the UK have also pledged tanks.

The Spanish defense minister did not specify how many tanks Spain would transfer from their stocks to Ukraine. The Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Feb. 1 that Spain may send up to six tanks in total, citing unnamed government sources.

Ukrainian soldiers are already undergoing training to operate Leopard tanks in Germany. Speaking on Ukrainian television, the German foreign minister said on Feb. 14 that Ukrainian tank crews "could return to Ukraine together with the tanks."

Other European operators of Leopard tanks have declined to help train Ukrainian soldiers. Euractiv reported on Jan. 31 that Tanner had agreed with Hungarian defense minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky that neither Austria nor Hungary would supply Ukraine with weapons.

Tanner told Ö1 radio station on Feb. 13 that Austria would not train Ukrainian troops either, citing neutrality.

However, the Irish Times reported in October 2022 that neutral Ireland pledged different means of aid to Ukraine, offering to train Ukrainian soldiers to clear Russian landmines.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK