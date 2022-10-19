Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Spain to send generators to Ukraine to help with electricity crunch

October 19, 2022 11:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
On Oct. 19, Spain’s Defense Ministry announced the provision of four sets of 400-kilowatt and one set of 150-kilowatt electricity generators to Ukraine, as the country's energy infrastructure continues to be deliberately bombarded by Russian missiles and kamikaze drones.

The delivery of the generators has already been approved and should reach Ukraine within three days, a statement on the ministry’s website reads.

From Oct. 20, the supply of electricity will be greatly limited across Ukraine, with more regular blackouts a realistic scenario if consumption isn't reduced accordingly, warned Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office.

On Oct. 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 30% of Ukraine's power stations had been damaged or destroyed by Russian strikes.

