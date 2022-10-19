Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Electricity supply to be limited across Ukraine from Oct. 20

October 19, 2022 10:20 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainians across the country have been called upon to significantly reduce their consumption of electricity, as more and more energy facilities are deliberately targeted by Russian missile and drone strikes.

From Oct. 20, the supply of electricity will be greatly limited, with more regular blackouts a realistic scenario if consumption isn't reduced accordingly, warned Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office.

On Oct. 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 30% of Ukraine's power stations had been damaged or destroyed by Russian strikes.

As confirmed by a statement of the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Oct. 11, attacks against critical civilian infrastructure are a violation of international humanitarian law.

