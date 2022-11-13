Southern Command: Ukrainian army liberates almost 180 settlements in the south within a week

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported that from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, Ukrainian troops liberated 179 towns and villages in southern Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts and 4,500 square kilometers of formerly Russian-occupied territories.

According to the report, Russia keeps shelling the positions of Ukrainian military units and conducts aerial reconnaissance, “continues to strike critical infrastructure, and the territories of regions rear.”

Ukrainian troops entered Kherson on Nov. 11, retaking the only regional capital Russia was able to occupy since Feb. 24.