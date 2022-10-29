Southern Command: Russian forces give residents near Kherson two days before forced deportation
October 29, 2022 6:15 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported on Oct. 28 that Russian troops gave locals near Kherson two days before they will be forced to leave their homes and be taken to Russian-occupied Crimea.
“Additional checkpoints have been set up along the so-called evacuation routes to the temporarily occupied Crimea, where a thorough inspection and check of civilians has been organized,” the command added.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.