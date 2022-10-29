Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Southern Command: Russian forces give residents near Kherson two days before forced deportation

October 29, 2022 6:15 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported on Oct. 28 that Russian troops gave locals near Kherson two days before they will be forced to leave their homes and be taken to Russian-occupied Crimea.

“Additional checkpoints have been set up along the so-called evacuation routes to the temporarily occupied Crimea, where a thorough inspection and check of civilians has been organized,” the command added.

