South China Morning Post: Zelensky seeks direct talks with Xi Jinping
August 4, 2022 6:44 am
In an interview with the outlet, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has been asking for a direct conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping since Feb. 24 without success. Zelensky also called on China to leverage its political and economic influence over Russia to stop the fighting. “I’m sure that without the Chinese market for the Russian Federation, Russia would be feeling complete economic isolation,” Zelensky said.