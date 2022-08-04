Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 4, 2022

externalSouth China Morning Post: Zelensky seeks direct talks with Xi Jinping

This item is part of our running news digest

August 4, 2022 6:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In an interview with the outlet, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has been asking for a direct conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping since Feb. 24 without success. Zelensky also called on China to leverage its political and economic influence over Russia to stop the fighting. “I’m sure that without the Chinese market for the Russian Federation, Russia would be feeling complete economic isolation,” Zelensky said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok