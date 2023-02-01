Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Security Service detains Ukroboronprom employee suspected of collaborating with Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 1, 2023 9:28 pm
The Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, said on Feb. 1 that it had detained a 48-year-old employee of Ukroboronprom, Ukraine's state defense concern, who was suspected of collecting data on Ukraine’s military for Russia.

The suspect had allegedly collected data on Ukrainian weapons, which are used by the Armed Forces in the east and south, as well as prepared "reports" on the aftermath of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv.

According to the SBU, the man sent this information to a Russian Defense Ministry official.

The suspect faces treason charges and up to 15 years of prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

