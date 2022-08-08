Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalSecurity Service detains Russians planning to assassinate Reznikov, Budanov.

August 8, 2022 6:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Security Service reported on Aug. 8 that the alleged assassins linked to Russian special services planned to murder Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate. According to the report, the men were promised up to $150,000 in reward for each kill.

