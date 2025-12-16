Open letter to President Trump: Protect legal Ukrainian workers in US

The New York City Ukrainian community protests the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops on Feb. 24, 2022 outside of the Russian Consulate in New York City, New York. (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Editor’s note: This is an open letter by Vlad Skots, a Ukrainian American businessman and public activist, which was sent to U.S. President Donald Trump. A petition linked to the letter is available for signing.

Dear President Trump,

Right now America is punishing the good people who did everything right and rewarding the chaos. This is already happening, and you can stop it with one phone call.

My name is Vlad Skots.

Twenty-five years ago I came to America as a refugee from Ukraine with nothing. America gave me the right to work. I worked nonstop and built everything from zero. Today I am the CEO of USKO Inc supporting hundreds of American families with good-paying jobs, and the founder of the Ukrainian American House, the largest Ukrainian community organization in the country.

Your administration inherited a temporary program called Uniting for Ukraine (U4U), a humanitarian parole program created by the Department of Homeland Security. More than 280,000 Ukrainians came legally through this program. Every person was fully vetted. Every person had a private sponsor. Every person pays taxes. Every person passed background and security checks.

They work hard. They fill the jobs American businesses urgently need filled.

These are not people who crossed the border illegally. These are people who followed every rule the United States gave them. They passed full background and security screening. They have zero criminal history. They did everything right.

American families, churches, and community groups trusted this program. They opened their homes. They invested their money. They sponsored these people because the United States told them it was legal, safe, and necessary.

Now these same families are watching the people they helped being pushed onto the street with no options. This breaks trust not only with the workers but also with the Americans who stepped up for their country.

Small businesses are being hit the hardest. These legal workers fill the gaps that American small companies cannot fill on their own. When their work permits expire, small businesses lose reliable employees, loads go uncovered, hours get cut, customers walk away, and operations slow down. This is not a prediction. It is already happening. Small American businesses are being punished because the legal workers they depend on are suddenly blocked from working.

Today these legal workers are losing their ability to work because of delays, backlogs, and confusion that your administration did not create. When their work permits expire, they cannot legally work. When they cannot work, they lose their homes. They lose their stability. Some families are already suffering badly. We are pushing fully legal, vetted people onto the street with no options and no way to survive.

Employers lose workers. Families lose income. Communities lose strength. America loses credibility.

Mr. President, you have always said that when people come legally, work hard, and love this country, America wins. These people are living proof that legal immigration works.

I respectfully ask you to direct DHS and USCIS to extend or automatically renew work authorization for Ukrainians who came legally through this program. This is a simple administrative action. It protects American businesses. It protects communities. It protects the American sponsors who trusted their government. And it protects families who followed every rule they were given.

You can fix this with one phone call.

Twenty-five years ago America gave me a chance. I came with nothing. I worked hard. I built a life and built companies that support American families. I am standing with these legal immigrants because they are doing exactly what I did. All they need is the same chance America gave me.

Thank you for your leadership and for always standing with the people who follow the law and build this country.

Sincerely,

Vlad Skots

CEO, USKO Inc.

Founder and Co-Chair, Ukrainian American House

Editor’s note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.