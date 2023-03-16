SBU: Woman in Kharkiv Oblast to spend 15 years in prison for treason

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has gathered "indisputable" evidence to convict a former official of a state-owned enterpise in Kharkiv Oblast to 15 years in prison for treason.

According to the SBU, Russian security services recruited the woman at the start of the full-scale invasion, and from Feb. 25 to March 9, 2022, she provided them with intelligence on the movements of Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv Oblast.

The woman has also been found guilty of providing the geolocations of mass gatherings of people, including humanitarian aid points, for coordinated Russian missile strikes.

Afterwards, she personally visited the sites of the strikes to document the damage caused, enabling Russian troops to launch further attacks with greater precision, the SBU said.

Kharkiv Oblast has been under constant attack due to its close proximity to the Russian border. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 12 during his nightly video address than 40 missiles have hit Kharkiv since the beginning of the year.