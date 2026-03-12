The Kyiv Independent is raising $63,500 to support injured Ukrainian photojournalist George Ivanchenko

The Kyiv Independent has launched a fundraiser to support the recovery of George Ivanchenko, a 25-year-old Ukrainian photojournalist who lost his leg in a targeted Russian drone attack while reporting on the front line.

George became a freelance photographer shortly after the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. He has since collaborated with the Associated Press, European Pressphoto Agency, the Kyiv Independent, Libération, Reporters, and other publications.

Over the past year, as the use of first-person-view (FPV) drones has expanded in Russia’s war against Ukraine, journalists reporting from the front lines have increasingly been targeted in Russian precision strikes. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian forces have killed at least 21 media workers on assignment – three of them in 2025.

On Oct. 3, 2025, while reporting in Donetsk Oblast, George and his colleague, French journalist Antoni Lallican, were struck by a Russian FPV drone. Antoni was killed instantly. George survived but sustained severe injuries, and doctors were forced to amputate his leg.



George underwent treatment in the cities of Dnipro and Kharkiv. In early 2026, he was admitted to Superhumans, a modern Ukrainian military trauma center in Lviv that specializes in prosthetics, reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, and psychological support for adults and children affected by war.



In six weeks at the center, George has learned to walk with a prosthesis with a mechanical knee joint, completed dozens of rehabilitation sessions, and even tried archery, adaptive skiing, and other activities offered by the center.

George Ivanchenko by Yana Stukach

His doctors say he progressed through rehabilitation remarkably quickly. However, to live an active life and go back to field photography – something he wants the most – George needs a prosthesis with electronic components that provide much higher level of functionality.

All the electronic prosthetic modules George will need to return to a normal life cost around $80,000. Some of these components will be generously provided by the Superhumans Center. The center will also cover George’s medical treatment, prosthetic fitting, and rehabilitation for as long as necessary.

The Kyiv Independent is raising funds for the most expensive and most critical component of George’s prosthetic: the Genium X4 electronic knee module.

This advanced knee is water-resistant, adapts to the wearer’s gait in real time, helps prevent falls, and dramatically expands the user’s mobility and independence. It will help George not only to walk confidently again, but to return to the demanding work of reporting from the front line.

Support George’s recovery and help him return to the profession he risked his life for.

This is also the first time the Kyiv Independent is hosting a crowdfunding appeal on its own platform, which the team has been developing over the past few months. The initiative reflects the publication’s strategy to expand the ways it supports its journalism and the team, as well as other important initiatives in Ukraine.

