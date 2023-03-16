Zelensky: Over 40 missiles have hit Kharkiv since the beginning of 2023

In his nightly address on March 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than 40 missiles have hit the northeastern city of Kharkiv since the beginning of the year.

"Only since the beginning of this year – in less than two-and-a-half months – over 40 enemy missiles have already struck Kharkiv," Zelensky said, adding that the resulting “ruins, debris, shell holes in the ground” is a self-portrait of Russia.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said earlier that engineers were working to restore power to thousands of customers in the region following Russia's latest massive Russian attack on March 9.

So far, electricity has been restored for 90% of people in Kharkiv Oblast, according to the governor. However, public transport that depends on electricity is still not fully operational, the governor added.

Russian forces are also directing their efforts at reclaiming lost ground in the direction of Kupiansk, located 156 kilometers east of the regional capital. Since Kupiansk was liberated from Russian occupation in September 2022 it has been subjected to daily attacks because of its close proximity to the border.





