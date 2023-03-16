Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

SBU detains informant in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 18, 2023 2:47 pm
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has detained a woman accused of aiding in targeting schools and energy infrastructure in Donetsk Oblast with Russian missile strikes, the agency reported on Feb. 18.

According to the report, the Security Service detained four of the suspect's accomplices in recent months for passing information on the location of Ukrainian troops in the directions of Bakhmut and Kramatorsk to Russian occupiers. The court sentenced them up to eight years in prison.

The suspect is also accused of passing along information on the location of Ukrainian troop movements around Dobropillya, located southwest of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces used the information provided by the suspect via anonymous messengers to carry out targeted missile strikes. 

The Security Service informed the suspect of suspicion and placed her under detention. The investigation was carried out by Security Service employees of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Oblast prosecutor's office.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

