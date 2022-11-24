Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, November 24, 2022

Russia’s recent attacks kill 2, injure 3 in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 24, 2022 11:42 am
Share

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces killed two civilians in Bakhmut and wounded three in other settlements of Donetsk Oblast, the oblast governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported on Nov. 24. 

Russian troops also attacked Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a man in the village of Morokhovets and damaging residential buildings in Kupiansk and Dvorichna, said Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor.

The Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was hit five times with heavy artillery overnight, with more than 30 projectiles fired, according to the oblast governor, Valentyn Reznichenko. There were no casualties reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK