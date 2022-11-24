Russia’s recent attacks kill 2, injure 3 in Donetsk Oblast

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces killed two civilians in Bakhmut and wounded three in other settlements of Donetsk Oblast, the oblast governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported on Nov. 24.

Russian troops also attacked Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a man in the village of Morokhovets and damaging residential buildings in Kupiansk and Dvorichna, said Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor.

The Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was hit five times with heavy artillery overnight, with more than 30 projectiles fired, according to the oblast governor, Valentyn Reznichenko. There were no casualties reported.