externalRussia's Gazprom stops gas transit through Poland to Europe.

May 12, 2022 8:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The move follows Russia's May 11 decision to impose sanctions against 31 European companies, including EuRoPol, which owns a 680-kilometer section of the Yamal–Europe gas pipeline in Poland. Most of the sanctioned companies are linked to Gazprom Germania, a Gazprom affiliate that was temporarily put under German state control last month. In April Russian state-controlled gas monopoly Gazprom also halted gas supplies to Polish energy company PGNiG following Poland's refusal to pay for gas in rubles and amid its strong support for Ukraine.

