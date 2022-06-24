Russia's Gazprom stops gas transit through Poland to Europe.
This item is part of our running news digest
The move follows Russia's May 11 decision to impose sanctions against 31 European companies, including EuRoPol, which owns a 680-kilometer section of the Yamal–Europe gas pipeline in Poland. Most of the sanctioned companies are linked to Gazprom Germania, a Gazprom affiliate that was temporarily put under German state control last month. In April Russian state-controlled gas monopoly Gazprom also halted gas supplies to Polish energy company PGNiG following Poland's refusal to pay for gas in rubles and amid its strong support for Ukraine.